Iran's Quds force chief tells Trump: Threaten me, not Rouhani: report

ANKARA (Reuters) - The chief of Iran’s Quds force said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump should address him when threatening the Islamic Republic, the Iranian Young Journalists’ Club reported.

“As a soldier, it is my duty to respond to Trump’s threats ... If he wants to use the language of threat ... he should talk to me, not to the president (Hassan Rouhani),” Major-General Qassem Soleimani was quoted as saying in the central city of Hamedan.

Iran has dismissed a warning from Trump that Tehran risked dire consequences “the like of which few throughout history have suffered before” if it made threats against the United States.