U.S. threat to kill Soleimani successor a sign of 'governmental terrorism': Iran foreign ministry spokesman

DUBAI (Reuters) - The U.S threat to kill the successor to Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani is a sign of “America’s targeted and governmental terrorism”, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday.

The U.S. special representative for Iran said that the successor to Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3, would suffer the same fate if he followed a similar path by killing Americans, according to the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.