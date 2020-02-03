Iran will not have bilateral talks with U.S.: Iran foreign ministry

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will not have bilateral talks with America, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“Iran does not have and will not have any kind of bilateral negotiation with American and this is our policy,” ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a press conference broadcast live on state TV.

“What (Iranian authorities) have emphasized is that the Americans should return to the situation before 2017 and remove the unilateral sanctions they have imposed and return to the negotiation table within the framework of 5+1.”