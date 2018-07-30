FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 10:21 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Returning to nuclear deal can pave way for talks with U.S., tweets Rouhani ally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - To pave the way for talks with Iran, the United States should return to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers, an aide to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

“Respecting the Iranian nation’s rights, reducing hostilities and returning to the nuclear deal are steps that can be taken to pave the bumpy road of talks between Iran and America,” tweeted Hamid Aboutalebi, an advisor to Rouhani.

Trump said on Monday he would be willing to meet Iran’s leader without preconditions to discuss how to improve ties after he pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, saying, “If they want to meet, we’ll meet.”

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by James Dalgleish

