July 26, 2018 / 9:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran's Soleimani to Trump: we are near, where you can't even imagine - Tasnim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The chief of Iran’s elite military Quds force on Thursday warned President Donald Trump not to take military action against Iran, saying if Washington started a war, Tehran would be the one to end it, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“We are near you, where you can’t even imagine ... Come. We are ready. If you begin the war, we will end the war,” Qassem Soleimani said in a speech in the central city of Hamedan, Tasnim reported.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

