July 26, 2018 / 8:53 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Iran's Quds force chief says Red Sea no longer secure with U.S. presence: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s Quds force chief Qassem Soleimani said on Thursday that the Red Sea was not secure with the presence of American troops in the area, Iran’s Arabic-language Al Alam television reported.

“The Red Sea which was secure is no longer secure with the American presence ... (U.S. President Donald) Trump should know that we are nation of martyrdom and that we await him,” Qasem Soleimani was quoted as saying.

The Red Sea is one of the most important trade routes in the world for oil tankers.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

