Trump says 'Iran will not be doing nuclear weapons'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday Iran will not acquire nuclear weapons but declined comment on whether he may consider the use of force against it.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

“I don’t talk about whether or not I would use military force,” Trump told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “But I can tell you this, they will not be doing nuclear weapons. That I can tell you. OK? They are not going to be doing nuclear weapons. You can bank on it. “