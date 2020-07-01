Pompeo says U.S. aims to extend U.N. arms embargo on Iran for more than short period of time

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gives a news conference about dealings with China and Iran, and on the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2020. Mangel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the Trump administration’s aim is not to extend the U.N. arms embargo on Iran for a short period of time, adding that it would do what it can to ensure the embargo, due to expire in October, stays in place.

“The United States has the unambiguous right, without the consent of any other nation, to ensure that this arms embargo stays in place,” Pompeo told reporters.