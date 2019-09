FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, September 16, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Iran’s message to the world is “peace and stability,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani upon his arrival in the United States, where he will attend the U.N. General Assembly, the state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.

“Our message to the world at the U.N. meeting is peace, stability and also we want to tell the world that the situation in the Persian Gulf is very sensitive,” said Rouhani.