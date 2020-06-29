U.S.'s Pompeo to address U.N. Security Council on Tuesday on Iran arms embargo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gives a news conference about dealings with China and Iran, and on the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2020. Mangel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday on the expiration of a U.N. arms embargo on Iran, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

The United States is pushing the 15-member U.N. Security Council to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is currently set to end in October under Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The U.N. Security Council will decide on the matter and veto-powers Russia and China have signaled they oppose reimposing the ban.