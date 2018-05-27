FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2018 / 12:10 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Iran security forces to confront unrest that serves U.S. -judiciary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian security forces will “resolutely confront” unrest that could be exploited by the United States and other enemies, a judiciary spokesman said on Sunday, after a wave of protests over mostly economic issues across Iran.

“Judicial and security bodies ... will resolutely confront any group or individual that wants to compromise the country’s security,” said Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the judiciary’s news website Mizanonline reported, adding that fomenting unrest was part of U.S. “psychological warfare” against Iran.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by David Goodman

