U.S. citizen Michael White sentenced in Iranian court: report

GENEVA (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen held in Iran has been sentenced for an unspecified crime, Iranian news agencies reported on Monday.

Michael White, a 46-year old U.S. Navy veteran, was arrested last July while visiting his Iranian girlfriend, the New York Times has reported. The arrest was confirmed by Iran only in January.

On Monday, the prosecutor in the northeastern city of Mashhad, Gholamali Sadeqi, said he had been sentenced but did not specify what the sentence was, the Fars news agency reported. He said that White had been accused of a security-related charge. Iranian officials have not said why he was being held.