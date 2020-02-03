World News
Iran foreign minister says Swiss humanitarian channel is not a sign of U.S. goodwill: ISNA

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a news conference following a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia, December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif said on Monday that the Swiss humanitarian channel is not a sign of the United States’ goodwill, Iran’s Student News Agency(ISNA) reported.

The Swiss and U.S. governments on Thursday said a humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran has started trial operations to help supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions.

“This is a small step and we thank the Swiss government for its efforts ... but this channel is not a sign of America’s goodwill at all,” ISNA quoted Zarif as saying.

