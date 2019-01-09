Iran says U.S. citizen White arrested, confirming earlier reports

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Ministry said a U.S. citizen, Michael White, had been arrested in the city of Mashhad, state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday, confirming reports in U.S. media.

The New York Times reported on Monday that White, a 46-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, was arrested while visiting Iran and had been held in jail since July on unspecified charges.

Iran had not confirmed the arrest before ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi’s statement, which did not specify when it took place.

Qassemi said Iran had informed the U.S. government about White’s arrest within days of when he was taken into custody.