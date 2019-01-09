Iran says U.S. citizen White arrested, confirming NYT report

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Ministry said a U.S, citizen, Michael White, had been arrested in the city of Mashhad, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency, confirming earlier reports.

The New York Times reported on Monday that White, a 46-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, was arrested while visiting Iran and had been held in jail since July on unspecified charges.

Iranian officials had not confirmed the arrest before Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi’s statement, which did not specify when it took place.