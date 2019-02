Syrian president thanked Iran's Foreign Ministry during visit to Tehran: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al Assad, in Tehran, Iran, February 25, 2019. Official President website/Handout via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad thanked Iran’s Foreign Ministry during his visit to Tehran on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Rouhani’s comments come a day after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced his resignation on Instagram.

Unconfirmed media reports on Monday indicated Zarif may have resigned over Assad’s visit to Tehran.