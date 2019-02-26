Iran parliamentarians sign letter to Rouhani asking for Zarif to stay in job: MP

GENEVA (Reuters) - A majority of parliamentarians in Iran signed a letter to President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday asking that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif continue in his job, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported, quoting a member of parliament.

Rouhani has not formally accepted the resignation which Zarif announced on Monday on Instagram.

Ali Najafi Khoshroodi, spokesman for parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy commission, told IRNA he had signed the letter and was collecting additional signatures.