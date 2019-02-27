World News
February 27, 2019 / 7:11 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Iran’s Rouhani rejects resignation of foreign minister Zarif: IRNA

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rejected on Wednesday the resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, as it was against national interests of the Islamic Republic.

“As the Supreme Leader has described you a “trustworthy, brave and religious” person in the forefront of resistance against widespread U.S. pressures, I consider accepting your resignation against national interests and reject it,” Rouhani said in a letter published on state news agency IRNA.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
