Iran parliament committee to examine resignation of foreign minister: spokesman

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran’s parliament will look into the resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a meeting on Tuesday, the assembly’s news website ICANA reported.

“With attention to the internal and international situation, sanctions and the pressure from America, I emphasize that more than any other time we need internal unity and solidarity,” said Ali Najafi Khoshroodi, spokesman for parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission which will hold the meeting.