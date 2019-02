FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stepped down on Monday, announcing his resignation on Instagram.

“I am apologising you for all the shortcomings ... in the past years during my time as foreign minister ... I thank the Iranian nation and officials,” he wrote on his Instagram page jzarif_ir.