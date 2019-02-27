Iran's foreign minister Zarif signs Armenia deals, continuing duties: state TV

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif signed two agreements in Tehran with Armenia, television footage showed, continuing his duties as Iran’s top diplomat after President Hassan Rouhani rejected his resignation.
In a ceremony broadcast live on state TV, Zarif signed two agreements to expand cooperation between Iran and Armenia.
Zarif tendered his resignation two days ago but Rouhani rejected it on Wednesday.
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Catherine Evans