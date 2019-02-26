Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif at frontline of battle against America: Rouhani

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who announced his resignation on Monday, is at the frontline of the battle against America, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Rouhani, who has not yet has not formally accepted the resignation, thanked Zarif, as well as Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh and central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati for their role in confronting the United States.