June 6, 2018 / 7:08 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

At least one killed in Baghdad explosion: police source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and six were wounded when a parked car exploded in Baghdad’s Sadr City district on Wednesday, an Iraqi police source said.

The explosion was “a terrorist aggression on civilians” and caused “martyrs and wounded,” the interior ministry said in a statement. It did not provide casualty figures.

Sadr City is a stronghold of the nationalist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose political bloc won a May 12 parliamentary election. Parliament ordered a national recount of votes on Wednesday.

In May two homemade bombs targeted the headquarters of the Iraqi Communist Party, which is part of Sadr’s bloc.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Additional reporting by Huda Majeed, Editing by William Maclean

