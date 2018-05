BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi called on Monday for all political blocs to respect the results of his nation’s parliamentary election and said he was ready to work with the winning blocs to form a government free of corruption.

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks during a ceremony in Najaf, Iraq January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

“We are ready to work and cooperate in forming the strongest government for Iraq, free of corruption,” Abadi said in a live televised address.