May 12, 2018 / 5:08 PM / in 2 hours

Three killed in attack linked by security services to Iraq's election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIRKUK, Iraq (Reuters) - Three men were killed by a bomb attached to their car in a Sunni Arab region south of the oil city of Kirkuk on Saturday in an attack which security sources linked to Iraq’s parliamentary election.

Two of the dead were voters and the third an observer in a voting station near the town of al-Khan, the sources said.

Islamic State earlier claimed responsibility for the attack. The militants had threatened attacks in the runup to the vote, the first held since they were defeated last year by Iraqi security forces backed by a U.S.-led coalition.

(This version of the story adds dropped word in lead)

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli

