FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 13, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Factbox: How the new Iraqi government will be formed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqis voted on Saturday in their first parliamentary election since the defeat of Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate, a poll which could affect the balance of power in the Middle East.

Here is how the new government will be formed, according to the Iraqi constitution, which specifies a 90-day process:

*The Independent High Election Commission will announce the election results on Monday.

*President Fouad Masoum will call the newly-elected parliament into session within 15 days of the announcement.

*Lawmakers will elect a parliamentary Speaker and two deputies by an absolute majority within their first session.

*Parliament will elect a new president by a two-thirds majority within 30 days of its first session.

*The new president will within 15 days formally task the largest parliamentary bloc’s nominee with forming a government.

*The prime minister-designate has 30 days to put together a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.

*Parliament must approve the government programme and each individual minister in separate absolute majority votes.

If the prime minister-designate fails to put together a governing coalition after 30 days, or if parliament rejects the prime minister-designate’s proposed cabinet, the president must nominate another candidate within 15 days.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.