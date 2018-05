BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Thursday a committee will investigate allegations of fraud in the May 12 national elections, according to a statement from his office.

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks during the Tokyo Conference on Supporting Job Creation and Vocational Training to Facilitate Weapons Reduction for Iraqi Society in Tokyo, Japan, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The committee will be led by the head of the financial control bureau, the statement said.