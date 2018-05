BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Elections will be held in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq on Sept. 30, Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw said on Tuesday, citing the region’s prime minister Nechirvan Barzani.

Kurdish region's Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani speaks during a news conference in Erbil, Iraq November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Rudaw is close to the Kurdistan Regional Government based in Erbil. A federal Iraqi election is set to take place on Saturday.