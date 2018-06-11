FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 1:28 PM / in 2 days

Only Iraq supreme court can decide on election re-run: PM's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s Supreme Federal Court is the only entity that has the right to decide if a parliamentary election held in May needs to be re-run, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

“This is a matter for the Federal Court and not for the executive branch or any other entity,” said Saad al-Hadithi when asked if the prime minister had a comment on the speaker of parliament’s call for another election.

Parliament had mandated a manual recount of the election after a number of political parties alleged fraud. A storage site holding half of the ballot boxes from the capital caught fire on Sunday.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet

