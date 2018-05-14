FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 8:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sadr headed for first place in Iraq election: commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Populist Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr’s electoral alliance is almost certainly headed for first place in Iraq’s parliamentary election with 91 percent of votes counted in 16 out of Iraq’s 18 provinces, the election commission said on Monday.

Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr attends to cast his vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Najaf, Iraq May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

The commission had announced preliminary results from 10 provinces on Sunday and added six more on Monday. Results from Kurdish province Dohuk and the ethnically-mixed oil region of Kirkuk are yet to be announced.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Maher Chmaytelli

