June 5, 2018 / 3:50 PM / in 8 minutes

Abadi warns of 'dangerous violations' in Iraq election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday there were “dangerous violations” in the May 12 parliamentary election, won by a bloc led by cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, a long-time adversary of the United States also opposes Iran’s sway in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks during the Tokyo Conference on Supporting Job Creation and Vocational Training to Facilitate Weapons Reduction for Iraqi Society in Tokyo, Japan, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Abadi told a news conference that a report presented to the government recommended a partial manual recount of the vote and he warned that some members of Iraq’s electoral commission would be banned from travel abroad without his permission.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Michael Georgy

