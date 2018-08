BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s election commission said it had completed a manual recount of votes from a parliamentary election held in May, after deciding to cut the process short in Baghdad, state television said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Employees of the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission check ballot boxes at a warehouse in Baghdad, Iraq May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily/File Photo

The commission canceled the recount in the remaining half of the capital, the broadcaster said.

Parliament had ordered the recount in June after a government report concluded there were widespread violations.