Iraq to begin manual recount of May election votes on Tuesday

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq will begin a manual recount of May national election votes on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Independent High Electoral Commission said in a statement on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Employees of the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission inspect ballot boxes at a warehouse in Najaf, Iraq May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani/File Photo

Only those problematic ballots flagged in formal complaints or official reports on fraud allegations will be recounted, the statement said. The recount will start in Kirkuk province on Tuesday, and will extend to six further provinces: Sulaimaniya, Erbil, Dohuk, Nineveh, Salaheddin and Anbar, the statement said.