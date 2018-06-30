FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2018 / 12:11 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Iraq to begin manual recount of May election votes on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq will begin a manual recount of May national election votes on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Independent High Electoral Commission said in a statement on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Employees of the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission inspect ballot boxes at a warehouse in Najaf, Iraq May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani/File Photo

Only those problematic ballots flagged in formal complaints or official reports on fraud allegations will be recounted, the statement said. The recount will start in Kirkuk province on Tuesday, and will extend to six further provinces: Sulaimaniya, Erbil, Dohuk, Nineveh, Salaheddin and Anbar, the statement said.

Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Catherine Evans

