FILE PHOTO: A sign of Germany's industrial group Siemens AG in Duisburg, Germany, January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday that Siemens was the main partner in a roadmap agreement on upgrading the country’s electricity grid and stood a good chance of taking the bulk of orders worth $14 billion.

Siemens and U.S. rival General Electric have been competing for a possible $15 million deal to develop Iraq’s electricity infrastructure.