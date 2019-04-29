Iraq will 'cooperate' with Siemens on power grid plan

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Germany's industrial group Siemens AG in Duisburg, Germany, January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s government said on Monday it would “cooperate” with German engineering group Siemens in a potential deal to develop the country’s power grid, but gave no further details.

Siemens and U.S. rival General Electric have been competing for a possible $15 million deal to develop Iraq’s electricity infrastructure.

“The (Iraqi) cabinet decided to implement a road map for the electricity sector in cooperation with Siemens,” the government said in a statement, without elaborating.

It did not mention GE and did not say whether Siemens would be the only company involved in the power grid development.

Siemens had been favorite to win a contract to supply 11 gigawatts of power-generation equipment in the possible $15 billion deal, though the Financial Times reported in October that the German group may have to share the work with GE after pressure from the U.S. administration.