Iraq-Iran border crossing reopens after week-long closure: statement

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq’s southern border with Iran reopened to travelers on Saturday after a week-long closure during mass protests in both countries, the Iraqi border ports commission said in a statement.

It did not give a reason for the decision.

The Shalamcheh crossing near the southern city of Basra was shut to travelers after a request from Iran last Saturday, a security source and an Iranian diplomat said at the time. The closure did not affect goods or trade.

Popular protests broke out in Iran last week over fuel price hikes after weeks of unrest swept Baghdad and southern Iraq demanding a chance of government. Protests in Iran have mostly subsided. In Iraq, protests continue but the level of violence has mostly decreased in recent days.