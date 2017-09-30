FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iranian, Iraqi government forces to hold joint border drills - Iran TV
September 30, 2017 / 11:30 AM / in 20 days

Iranian, Iraqi government forces to hold joint border drills - Iran TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian and Iraqi central government forces are to hold joint military exercises near their borders, Iran’s state television reported on Saturday, as part of Tehran’s effort to support Baghdad after the Kurdish independence referendum.

State television quoted a military spokesman as saying the decision to hold the war games was taken at a meeting of Iranian military commanders which also “agreed on measures to establish border security and receive Iraqi forces that are to be stationed at border posts”.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Janet Lawrence

