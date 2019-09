Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraqi President Barham Saleh met with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Iraqi news agency reported.

The two leaders reviewed their bilateral relations, and the necessity of strengthening and developing them.

The Iraqi president stressed the importance of cooperation between the two neighbors to preserve regional stability and confront extremism and terrorism.