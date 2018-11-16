Iraq oil ministry confirms resumption of Kirkuk oil exports

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq has resumed exporting oil from the northern Kirkuk oilfields on Friday, the spokesman for the oil ministry Asim Jihad told Reuters on Friday.

“The resumption of Kirkuk shipments of between 50-100,000 barrels per day will not add to Iraq’s total exports, because we will compensate for some of the refineries in the north from the southern oilfields,” Jihad said.

“We will have a balance and that means Kirkuk shipments which were supplying some of the northern refineries will be compensated from the south.”

Exports were halted a year ago due to a standoff between the central government and Kurdistan’s semi-autonomous region.