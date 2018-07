ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - One of the gunmen who entered the governorate building in Erbil, the seat of the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq, on Monday carried out a suicide bombing, a witness and Kurdish security sources said.

Kurdish security forces gather near an Erbil governorate building in Erbil, Iraq July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

There was no immediate word on casualties. Two policemen were wounded as the attack unfolded.