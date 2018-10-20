FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2018 / 9:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

KDP comes first in Iraqi Kurdistan election: commission

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - The ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) came first in a parliamentary election in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, winning 45 seats, the election commission said on Sunday.

Its historic rival and junior coalition partner in government, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), was in second place with 21 seats, the Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission said in a news conference.

The election took place on Sept. 30 but results were delayed due to the commission receiving and investigating over 1,000 complaints of electoral violations.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Additional reporting by Hesham Hajali in Cairo; Editing by Alistair Bell

