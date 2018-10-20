KDP comes first in Iraqi Kurdistan election: commission

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - The ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) came first in a parliamentary election in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, winning 45 seats, the election commission said on Sunday.

Its historic rival and junior coalition partner in government, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), was in second place with 21 seats, the Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission said in a news conference.

The election took place on Sept. 30 but results were delayed due to the commission receiving and investigating over 1,000 complaints of electoral violations.