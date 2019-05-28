Nechirvan Barzani elected president of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

FILE PHOTO: Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Erbil, Iraq May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - Regional lawmakers elected Nechirvan Barzani as president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a spokesman for the regional parliament told Reuters on Tuesday.

Barzani, who had been serving as regional prime minister, won 68 votes from the 84 lawmakers present. The regional legislature has 111 seats in total.

He is the nephew of the previous and only other holder of the office, Masoud Barzani.