Iraq's Oil Minister Thamir Abbas Al Ghadhban arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait and Iraq have chosen a consultant to assess areas with oil reserves on the border between the two countries and production policy will be decided based on the study, Thamir Ghadhban, Iraq’s oil minister said on Sunday at a meeting of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries in Kuwait.