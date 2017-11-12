FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraqi army helicopter crash kills seven, military says
Sections
Featured
UK’s mess goes beyond Brexit
Commentary
UK’s mess goes beyond Brexit
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
SAUDI ARABIA
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Future of Money
Bitcoin slides by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 12, 2017 / 8:44 AM / in an hour

Iraqi army helicopter crash kills seven, military says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An Iraqi army helicopter crashed during a routine flight on Sunday, killing all seven people on board, a military statement and Iraqi air force officers said.

The Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter went down near the southern province of Kut, the statement said. Two pilots and five army officers were killed, Iraqi air force officers told Reuters.

A technical malfunction caused the crash, the military statement said.

Iraq is slowly rebuilding its air force, once one of the world’s largest, after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.