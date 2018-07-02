Iraq still in talks with Turkey, KRG over resuming Kirkuk oil exports: state newspaper

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq is still in talks with Turkey and Kurdish regional authorities to resume Kirkuk oil exports through the Ceyhan port, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi told state-run newspaper al-Sabah on Monday.

“The decision to restart exports depends on the results of the talks,” Luaibi was quoted by al-Sabah as saying.

Production from Iraq’s Kirkuk oilfields is currently at 220,000 barrels per day, which is entirely diverted to local refineries, Luaibi said.