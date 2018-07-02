FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 9:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iraq still in talks with Turkey, KRG over resuming Kirkuk oil exports: state newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq is still in talks with Turkey and Kurdish regional authorities to resume Kirkuk oil exports through the Ceyhan port, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi told state-run newspaper al-Sabah on Monday.

“The decision to restart exports depends on the results of the talks,” Luaibi was quoted by al-Sabah as saying.

Production from Iraq’s Kirkuk oilfields is currently at 220,000 barrels per day, which is entirely diverted to local refineries, Luaibi said.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Toby Chopra

