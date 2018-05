BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s crude oil exports from the southern ports, on the Gulf, averaged 3.340 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, lower than in March, because of maintenance works at loading terminals, two Iraqi oil executives said on Tuesday.

A worker walks past the oil well at the Sindbad oil field near the Iraqi-Iranian border in Basra, Iraq April 23, 2018. Picture taken April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

The March average was 3.45 million bpd. The export level dropped because of maintenance work carried out at loading terminals in early April.