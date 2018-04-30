Last well on fire at Ajil oilfield north of Baghdad extinguished: oil minister says

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The last well on fire at Ajil, an oilfield torched by Islamic State north of Baghdad, has been extinguished, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said in a statement on Monday.

The oil ministry in March said Ajil was producing 5,000 to 17,000 barrels per day and up to 100 million cubic feet of gas daily, after the completion of the first phase of repairs.

Iraq declared victory in December over Islamic State. The

militants torched the field, located near Tikrit, in 2015.