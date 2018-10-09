FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Production at Iraq's Bazrakan oilfield unaffected by fire: spokesman

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Oil waste products caught fire late on Monday night in Iraq’s southerly Maysan province, but the fire was far from the Bazrakan oilfield and production was not affected, a spokesman for the state-owned Maysan Oil Company said on Tuesday.

“A fire started within oil waste east of the city of Amara in central Maysan province. The fire took place at a great distance from the Bazrakan oilfield and operations at the field were absolutely not affected, production is continuing normally,” said Khalid Wahim.

“The company’s firefighters were able to control the fire which started late last night,” he said.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Kevin Liffey

