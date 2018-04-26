FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Eni, Dana Gas, Crescent, Dragon interested in Iraq auction: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum, Dragon Oil, and Eni are among companies that sent letters to take part in Iraq’s oil and gas contract bidding round, an Iraqi oil official said on Thursday.

Exxon, Lukoil, Gazprom, and Total are not interested in this bidding round, said Abdul Mahdy al-Ameedi, director general of Iraq’s Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Directorate.

Zarubezhneft may bid later, he said.

Iraq is offering 11 new blocks for exploration in border areas with Iran and Kuwait and in offshore Gulf waters.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Jason Neely

